Two teen robbery suspects are in custody on Monday after they allegedly engaged in a shootout with sheriff's deputies in Compton.It all started shortly before 10 a.m., when the two suspects robbed a convenience store at the intersection of Rosecrans and Wilmington avenues, authorities said. Deputies in an unmarked car saw the suspects' car and went after them. The suspects, ages 17 and 18, then stopped; the driver got out of the vehicle with a gun and opened fire, police said.The two suspects and a deputy were involved in the shootout. Authorities said the 18-year-old suspect was shot and wounded and taken to a nearby hospital. Details on his condition were not known.The 17-year-old suspect tried to flee the scene but was taken into custody right away, authorities said.The deputy involved suffered a minor injury."None of the deputies were injured due to the actual shooting," said LASD Lt. Rodney Moore. "One of the deputies did sustain a minor injury to his forehead. We're unsure how that occurred, but he's being medically treated."Authorities urged residents to stay clear of the area during the investigation.