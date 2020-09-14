2 teens critically wounded in shooting in Pasadena; suspects sought

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two teens were in critical condition Monday after being shot in Pasadena over the weekend, police say.An 18-year-old man and 14-year-old girl were walking down East Villa Street Sunday just after 8:30 p.m. when a car pulled up alongside them.Police say the passenger in the suspects' vehicle yelled at the teens before shooting them both."The male victim was struck numerous times by gunfire on his upper body, while the juvenile female victim was struck once in the neck area," authorities said in a statement.The suspects sped off in a late model sedan.No arrests have been made.Police say the victims have no gang affiliation.Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241 or you may report information anonymously by calling "Crime Stoppers" by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.