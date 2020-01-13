2 teens face charges after allowing toddler to inhale vaping device

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania State Police are filing charges against two teen girls who allowed a two-year-old boy to inhale a vaping device while they were babysitting him.

Police say the incident happened Thursday at a home in St. Clair Township, Westmoreland County.

Investigators say the teens recorded the incident and posted it to Snapchat.

The 18-year-old and 17-year-old girl could face child endangerment charges.

Police say other than the coughing, the child did not display any other visible effects of inhaling from the device.

The girls' names have not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniavapingtoddlerteenagers
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros GM, manager fired for sign-stealing during 2017 championship season
Video captures deadly collision involving off-duty LASD detective
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations
Booker ends presidential bid after polling, money struggles
Homeless at Echo Park Lake reportedly receive clean-up notice
Chase suspect flees, passenger suffers severed leg after Koreatown crash
Baby taken in stolen car in TX found shivering in cold 20 miles away
Show More
Celebrity softball game benefits California Strong
Big Bear bald eagle lays 2nd egg of 2020
Suspect wounded after officer-involved shooting in Montebello
Hundreds in Los Angeles ditch pants for Metro rides
MLK legacy of civil rights still rings true, activists say
More TOP STORIES News