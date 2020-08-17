2 to be indicted nearly 18 years after murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay

In this Feb. 22, 2002 file photo, the late Rap legend Jam Master Jay, is shown. The 37-year-old Jay was gunned down in 2002 at his Queens recording studio by two armed men. (AP Photo/Krista Niles)

NEW YORK -- Federal prosecutors today will announce the indictment of two men in the 2002 unsolved murder of Jam Master Jay, the DJ for the rap group Run-DMC.

Jason Mizell was murdered, shot at point-blank range with a .40-caliber handgun, in the Queens borough of New York City on Oct. 30, 2002.

Mizell, known professionally as Jam Master Jay, was a member of 1980s hip-hop sensation Run-DMC, who were behind hits such as "It's Tricky" and the Aerosmith remake collaboration "Walk This Way."

The 37-year-old Mizell was shot once in the head by a masked assailant, police said at the time. He left behind a wife and three children.

Federal prosecutors and the NYPD planned an afternoon news conference to announce the charges.

Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan, Jr. were indicted on charges of murder, according to sources.

The 36-year-old Jordan was taken into custody on Sunday and will be arraigned later today.

Washington, 56, is already in federal prison serving time for a robbery conviction.
