2 victims found stabbed inside a Koreatown Ralphs, police says

By ABC7.com staff
KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police responded to reports of a stabbing inside a Koreatown Ralphs supermarket Sunday evening.

A man and a woman were each found stabbed inside the store located at 3rd Street and Vermont Avenue and were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions were unknown, according to the Los Angeles Police Department Olympic division.

It was unknown what lead to the incident. The suspect remained at large.
