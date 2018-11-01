2 women critically wounded in Tujunga car-to-car shooting, seek help at fire station

Two women made their way to a Tujunga fire station for help Wednesday evening after being critically wounded in a car-to-car shooting (Loudlabs)

By ABC7.com staff
TUJUNGA, Calif. (KABC) --
Two women made their way to a Tujunga fire station for help Wednesday evening after being critically wounded in a car-to-car shooting, authorities said.

The injured victims arrived at the Los Angeles Fire Department station in a vehicle at 7777 Foothill Blvd. about 11 p.m. Firefighters administered medical treatment to the women before transporting them to Holy Cross hospital.

Their ages were not disclosed.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said the car-to-car shooting was not gang-related and may have been motivated by road rage.

No description of the shooter or the shooter's vehicle was immediately available.
