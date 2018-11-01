Two women made their way to a Tujunga fire station for help Wednesday evening after being critically wounded in a car-to-car shooting, authorities said.The injured victims arrived at the Los Angeles Fire Department station in a vehicle at 7777 Foothill Blvd. about 11 p.m. Firefighters administered medical treatment to the women before transporting them to Holy Cross hospital.Their ages were not disclosed.A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said the car-to-car shooting was not gang-related and may have been motivated by road rage.No description of the shooter or the shooter's vehicle was immediately available.