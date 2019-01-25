Two women were taken into custody in Thousand Oaks Friday morning after leading California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit that reached speeds of up 125 mph.According to authorities, the high-speed chase began about 4 a.m. in San Gabriel when the driver of a dark-colored SUV failed to yield. San Gabriel police pursued the vehicle onto the 10 Freeway, where the CHP took over.The SUV sped past downtown L.A. and transitioned onto the northbound 101 Freeway, then made its way through the San Fernando Valley.Once the driver reached Thousand Oaks, she pulled over onto the right shoulder of the 101 near Wendy Drive. With several CHP officers pointing their firearms at her, she exited the vehicle and raised her hands to her head.Facing away from the officers, she walked backward toward them and was handcuffed without incident. The woman passenger then did the same.