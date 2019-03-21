LA chase: 2 women in custody after high-speed pursuit ends in Baldwin Hills

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two women in a stolen vehicle led authorities on a dangerous high-speed chase through freeways and surface streets in several parts of Los Angeles County before bailing and getting caught in the Baldwin Hills area Wednesday night.Los Angeles police said the chase started at about 10:15 p.m. near the area of the 110 Freeway and Century Boulevard in South L.A., where the gray Mazda was believed to be taken.The suspect traveled on freeways and surface streets, blowing through several red lights and traveling at speeds upwards of 100 mph at times.The chase briefly made its way into the Los Angeles International Airport area before getting back on surface streets, where the suspects traveled at speeds of about 60 mph.Police opted to cancel the pursuit at about 10:50 p.m. as the vehicle continued.In Baldwin Hills, the vehicle stopped in a residential area in the 4500 block of Don Valdes Drive. The two women got out of the car and began running in between homes.LAPD patrol vehicles quickly arrived at the scene and took one of the women into custody. The second woman was found shortly after a brief search and was taken into custody without incident.