A hunt is underway for a killer who fatally shot one woman and wounded another in East Los Angeles Monday night.Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies discovered the body of a woman on a sidewalk in the 4000 block of E. 6th Street shortly after 11 p.m., in response to a call of a shooting victim.Another woman was also wounded in the shooting and ran to a nearby house, sheriff's officials said. She was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.The victims' identities were not released. Officials said one of them is believed to be a gang member.Information detectives received indicate the incident may be gang related, officials said.Family members, meanwhile said the shooting may have been a case of mistaken identity. "Gang-wise, that was a mistake. I'm guessing she was just at the wrong place at the wrong time," said one loved one who did not wish to be identified.The victim's family said she would have celebrated her birthday Wednesday, turning 22.Details on a suspect or suspects were not released, and officials said no weapon was recovered at the scene.Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the LASD'S Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.