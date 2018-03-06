2 women shot, 1 fatally, in possible gang-related shooting in East LA

EMBED </>More Videos

A hunt is underway for a killer who fatally shot one woman and wounded another in East Los Angeles Monday night. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A hunt is underway for a killer who fatally shot one woman and wounded another in East Los Angeles Monday night.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies discovered the body of a woman on a sidewalk in the 4000 block of E. 6th Street shortly after 11 p.m., in response to a call of a shooting victim.

Another woman was also wounded in the shooting and ran to a nearby house, sheriff's officials said. She was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

The victims' identities were not released. Officials said one of them is believed to be a gang member.

Information detectives received indicate the incident may be gang related, officials said.

Family members, meanwhile said the shooting may have been a case of mistaken identity. "Gang-wise, that was a mistake. I'm guessing she was just at the wrong place at the wrong time," said one loved one who did not wish to be identified.

The victim's family said she would have celebrated her birthday Wednesday, turning 22.

Details on a suspect or suspects were not released, and officials said no weapon was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the LASD'S Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingwoman killedwoman shotgang violenceEast Los AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News