2 women shot when suspect opens fire outside Artesia nightclub

EMBED </>More Videos

Two women were shot and wounded at a nightclub in Artesia early Saturday, and authorities are on the hunt for the gunman who fired several shots. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ARTESIA, Calif. (KABC) --
Two women were shot and wounded at a nightclub in Artesia early Saturday, and authorities are on the hunt for the gunman who fired several shots.

The shooting occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. at the La Mirage Night Club in the 17100 block of Pioneer Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Officials said a group of men were asked to leave the club. When they got into their vehicle, one man fired five to six shots at the front entrance.

Two women were struck in the legs and transported to a nearby hospital. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Investigators didn't have immediate information on a motive or a description of the shooter but believe the suspects fled in a white Dodge Ram truck.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingwoman shotnightclubgun violenceArtesiaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News