2 women wounded in Tujunga drive-by shooting

Two women made their way to a Tujunga fire station for help Wednesday evening after being critically wounded in a drive-by shooting, authorities said.The women were on the 10800 block of Scoville Avenue when a suspect drove by and fired several shots at them, LAPD said. The victims walked to the Los Angeles Fire Department station at 7777 Foothill Blvd. at about 11 p.m. for help.Firefighters administered medical treatment to the women before transporting them to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition.Police had initially reported that this was a car-to-car shooting, but they now say the women were on foot at the time.No description of the shooter or the shooter's vehicle was immediately available. The incident remains under investigation.