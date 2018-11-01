2 women wounded in Tujunga drive-by shooting

Two women made their way to a Tujunga fire station for help after being critically wounded in a shooting, authorities said. (Loudlabs)

By ABC7.com staff
TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two women made their way to a Tujunga fire station for help Wednesday evening after being critically wounded in a drive-by shooting, authorities said.

The women were on the 10800 block of Scoville Avenue when a suspect drove by and fired several shots at them, LAPD said. The victims walked to the Los Angeles Fire Department station at 7777 Foothill Blvd. at about 11 p.m. for help.

Firefighters administered medical treatment to the women before transporting them to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition.

Police had initially reported that this was a car-to-car shooting, but they now say the women were on foot at the time.

No description of the shooter or the shooter's vehicle was immediately available. The incident remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinglos angeles fire departmentfirefightersTujungaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Driver charged with killing girl, 11, in Boyle Heights taco stand crash
LASD: Suspect takes woman hostage after being shot by deputy
Migrant caravan must walk as Mexico ignores demand for buses
Uber driver accused of attempted kidnapping arrested in Santa Monica
Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Van Nuys
Suspect fleeing police crashes into car carrying 5 children in Watts area
VIDEO: 200-pound tortoise strolls through Grand Terrace neighborhood
Show More
Cal State Fullerton student stabbed in church parking structure
Top 5 LA eateries to celebrate World Vegan Day
LAPD video shows suspect fatally shoot himself during confrontation
IE woman says pills were found in her El Pollo Loco salads
Thousands turn out for Halloween Carnaval in WeHo
More News