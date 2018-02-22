2-year-old Chicago boy brutally murdered, body stuffed in bag

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago police said a person of interest is in custody in the brutal murder of a 2-year-old boy. (WLS)

Jessica D'Onofrio
CHICAGO --
Chicago police said a person of interest is in custody in the brutal murder of a 2-year-old boy.

Police said the toddler suffered severe trauma from laceration and fatal stab wounds and that his body was stuffed in a bag.

Thursday morning, a small cross bearing his name with a basketball next to it had been set up outside the boy's apartment building.

The boy, identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Mateo Garcia Aguayo, was found unresponsive in a third-floor apartment in the 2700-block of South Avers in the Little Village neighborhood Wednesday.

Mateo Garcia Aguayo.



Family members grieved Wednesday afternoon as police went in and out of the building during the investigation.

One man said he saw a person, possibly a relative, running around looking for some kind of help. The man could barely talk and was shaking, asking to call the police to help look for a man who ran away.

"He told me that he couldn't talk and that he was shaking a lot so he wanted to see if we could call the police or something," said Rafael Abrego, a community activist.

Meanwhile, neighbors are horrified.

"I have kids of my own and I mean it's heartbreaking to hear something like that to a 2 year old," said neighbor Jairo Cholico. "Heartbreaking, just to know it happened on your block."

"It's very devastating. Very sad for anybody, any age to be murdered of anything. So I'm just devastated," said Quenshoda Howard, neighbor.

Wednesday night, more than 50 miles from Chicago, a person of interest was arrested in Kankakee County following a traffic stop by state police and the FBI. It is unclear what the relationship of that person is to the child.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
toddlerchild killedhomicide investigationu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
2-year-old boy murdered in Little Village ID'd, person of interest in custody
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News