A 2-year-old girl has died, and her father has been detained amid a child abuse investigation in Banning.Police said a man brought the little girl, who was not breathing, to San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital at around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday.Hospital employees told police that the toddler had an apparent head injury. Police confirmed that the child had in fact suffered head trauma and died from her injuries.The girl's father was detained by police for questioning.If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact the Banning Police Department's Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.