2-year-old girl dies amid child abuse investigation in Banning; father detained

EMBED </>More Videos

A 2-year-old girl has died, and her father has been detained amid a child abuse investigation in Banning.

BANNING, Calif. (KABC) --
A 2-year-old girl has died, and her father has been detained amid a child abuse investigation in Banning.

Police said a man brought the little girl, who was not breathing, to San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital at around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Hospital employees told police that the toddler had an apparent head injury. Police confirmed that the child had in fact suffered head trauma and died from her injuries.

The girl's father was detained by police for questioning.

If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact the Banning Police Department's Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathtoddlerchild abusehospitalBanningRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FBI serves warrant at Jose Huizar's Boyle Heights home
LIVE: Midterm election results for state and local races
Trump warns Dems, calls CNN reporter 'rude, terrible person'
LAPD seeks suspect accused of snatching wigs from heads of women
12-year-old East LA boy found safe, authorities say
Results in key SoCal congressional races
Corona police fatally shoot man who allegedly shot his wife
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns
Show More
Dead brothel owner wins election for Nevada legislative seat
Villanueva, McDonnell in tight race for LA County sheriff
No injuries reported after train derails in Whittier
California proposition results
Man reportedly points shotgun at traffic, barricades self in OC home
More News