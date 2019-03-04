2-year-old girl dies after being ejected from car being chased by police

CHICAGO, Illinois -- A 2-year-old girl was killed after being ejected from a car being chased by Chicago police on the South Side Sunday night, police said.Chicago police said they tried to stop a black Chrysler in the 10700 block of South Michigan Avenue at about 8:45 p.m. Police said the driver took off from police and collided head-on with a white Acura in the 10700 block of South Calumet Avenue.The suspect then rammed into a tree and the 2-year-old girl was ejected from the vehicle, police said. She was transported to a hospital, where she later died.Police said the girl was not in a car seat. Authorities have not released her name.Four other people who were inside the two cars were also injured and were hospitalized in stable condition.The 21-year-old man driving the Chrysler was arrested at the scene. Officers said they found a weapon inside of the car.