2-year-old girl fatally struck by car while crossing street in East Whittier

A 2-year-old girl was killed and her father was critically injured after the two were struck by a car while crossing a street in East Whittier.Robert Ferris, 32, of Whittier, and his daughter, Harley Ferris, were crossing Santa Gertrudes Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Sunday when they were struck by a sedan traveling north on Santa Gertrudes Avenue, according to a California Highway Patrol press release.Ferris was holding Harley's hand and leading her across the street at the time of the crash, authorities said.The driver, identified as 39-year old William Hurlbut IV of Whittier, stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The incident occurred about a quarter-mile south of Leffingwell Road, in a location where there is no marked crosswalk, CHP said.Ferris and his daughter were both transported by ambulance to University of California, Irvine Medical Center. Harley died of her injuries. She would have turned 3 years old on Monday. Her father was listed in critical condition.The collision, which investigators said occurred during daylight hours, is being investigated by officers assigned to the California Highway Patrol in the Santa Fe Springs area. Alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision, CHP said.If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact CHP at (562) 868-0503.