A 2-year-old girl was killed in a freak accident inside a Payless ShoeSource store in Georgia.A large, unsecured mirror fell onto Ifrah Siddique at the store, where she and her mother had gone to buy new shoes for the child.The incident happened at an outlet in Riverdale, Georgia. The girl was taken to the hospital where she died.In a statement, Payless ShoeSource expressed their sympathies to the girl's family. The company said it is cooperating with investigators and working to make sure it never happens again.The statement read in part, "Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Ifrah Siddique during this time of incredible loss. We are devastated by this tragic event and are fully cooperating with authorities to research and understand the nature of this accident."