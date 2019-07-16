2-year-old Michigan toddler with autism who went missing while on family camping trip found alive

Great news!!! Gabriella has been found alive. Details to follow when available.— @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) July 16, 2019
Police said Gabriella Vitale was camping with her family in the Comins Township area, reports WGTU.
They were getting ready to leave Monday when they said Gabriella went missing.
State and local law enforcement, the Department of Natural Resources, a canine team and a chopper searched the 600-acre area just west of M-33 and at one point found Gabriella's coat several hundred yards from where she went missing.
Police also brought diving gear to the scene to search surrounding ponds.
Gabriella's uncle said she has autism which made the search even more difficult.
Officials said more detail will follow when available.