2-year-old Michigan toddler with autism missing while on family camping trip

OSCODA COUNTY, Mich. -- Investigators have been searching for a missing two-year-old in Oscoda County, Michigan since Monday morning.
Police said Gabriella Vitale was camping with her family in the Comins Township area, reports WGTU.
They were getting ready to leave Monday when they said Gabriella went missing.
State and local law enforcement, the Department of Natural Resources, a canine team and a chopper have been combing the area.
They're searching a 600-acre wooded area just west of M-33.
State police said they found Gabriella's coat several hundred yards from where she went missing.
Police also brought diving gear to the scene to search surrounding ponds.
Gabriella's uncle said she has autism which is making the search even more difficult.
"We know that people are dying to come help and we understand that but at this point we're asking people to stay out of the woods and we have dogs working the area and their scent could actually make it more difficult for the K9 officers," said Michigan State Police Lt. Travis House. "Our hearts really go out to them and many of the people searching here are parents as well and they're putting everything they can into finding the little girl as soon as possible."
While police don't want the public around the search area they said to keep your eyes open and contact them if you see anything.
