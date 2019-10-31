20-acre brush fire breaks out in Fullerton prompting evacuations: LIVE

By ABC7.com staff
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A 20-acre brush fire erupted in Fullerton after 7 p.m. Wednesday prompting evacuations.

The Fullerton fire and police departments responded to the area of Gilbert Street and Castlewood Drive.

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS

-2200 block of Ardmore
-2200 Pick Wick Place
-1700 block of Berkshire
-All of Chantilly
-All of Somerset
-All of Brooke Lane
-All of Walker Lane

EVACUATION CENTER

The Fullerton Community Center, 340 W. Commonwealth Ave.

Gilbert Street is closed from Rosecrans Avenue to Imperial Boulevard.


DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
