20-acre brush fire breaks out in Fullerton prompting evacuations: LIVE

The Fullerton fire and police departments responded to the area of Gilbert Street and Castlewood Drive.
MANDATORY EVACUATIONS
-2200 block of Ardmore
-2200 Pick Wick Place
-1700 block of Berkshire
-All of Chantilly
-All of Somerset
-All of Brooke Lane
-All of Walker Lane
EVACUATION CENTER
The Fullerton Community Center, 340 W. Commonwealth Ave.
Gilbert Street is closed from Rosecrans Avenue to Imperial Boulevard.
FFD and FPD are on-scene of another brush fire in the area of Gilbert & Castlewood.— FullertonPD PIO (@FPDPIO) October 31, 2019
Homes in the immediate area are being evacuated. If you need to be evacuated, you will be contacted by officers.
Gilbert closed from Rosecrans to Imperial.
