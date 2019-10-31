20-acre brush fire breaks out in Fullerton, prompting evacuations

FFD and FPD are on-scene of another brush fire in the area of Gilbert & Castlewood.



FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire threatening erupted in Fullerton Wednesday evening, prompting evacuations in the area.Firefighters responded to the area of Gilbert Street and Castlewood Drive shortly before 8 p.m., with police announcing homes were being evacuated.The fire is currently at 20 acres.-1700 block of Deerwood-2100 block of Dalewood-1700 block of Summerwood-2200 block Ardmore-2200 Pick Wick Pl-1700 block of Berkshire-All of Chantilly-All of Somerset-All of Brooke Lane-All of Walker LaneThe Fullerton Community Center, 340 W. Commonwealth Ave.Gilbert Street is closed from Rosecrans Avenue to Imperial Boulevard.