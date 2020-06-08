20-acre brush fire threatening structures in Castaic near 5 Freeway - WATCH

The blaze, which fire officials said was reported around 3:40 a.m. at about 5 acres, quickly grew and was burning in medium brush on the east side of Interstate 5.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department had as many as four helicopters conducting water drops.
No homes appeared to be threatened, but the raging flames were burning near the Pitchess Detention Center.
Evacuations were not immediately issued.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.