20 dead in upstate New York crash involving limousine

EMBED </>More Videos

A crash involving a limousine at a popular upstate New York tourist spot killed 20 people, officials said Sunday. (WRGB)

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. --
A crash involving a limousine at a popular upstate New York tourist spot killed 20 people, officials said Sunday.

Local officials told the Times Union of Albany that a limo speeding down a hill hit bystanders Saturday afternoon at the Apple Barrel Country Store in Schoharie, about 170 miles (270 kilometers) north of New York City. State police confirmed Sunday that the death toll was 20 and said the crash involved two vehicles.

The store is a popular stop for tourists on fall foliage trips.

Authorities on Sunday didn't release names of victims or other specifics, but state police set up a hotline for family members. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

An afternoon news conference is planned.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Apple Barrel Country Store thanked emergency responders for their actions in the aftermath of the "horrific" accident. On Sunday, the store posted that it was open "and could use your hugs."



Witnesses on Saturday described chaos, with a massive turnout of ambulances and other responders.

"I heard some screaming. It looked serious because people were running back and forth," Bridey Finegan of Schoharie told WNYT NewsChannel 13 .
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic fatalitiescar crashcrashNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man fatally shot outside Del Taco in Atwater Village
Suspect shot in Compton deputy-involved shooting
SpaceX to attempt rocket launch and landing in SoCal tonight
Brawl breaks out after Nurmagomedov chokes out McGregor
LA deputies search Malibu Canyon for burglary suspect
Officials warn about viral Facebook hoax messages
West LA shooting leaves two victims wounded; suspects sought
Brett Kavanaugh sworn in as Supreme Court justice
Show More
'The Walking Dead' actor Scott Wilson dies at 76
Man sought as person of interest after wife is killed in Carson
LA deputies share experience of helping woman stranded on Lancaster road
Powerful waves threaten homes in Long Beach
Pennies from heaven? Man's doorstop is a meteorite worth $100K
More News