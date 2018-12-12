20 OC suspects indicted on drug, weapons charges

Authorities have obtained federal indictments against 20 people, many of them alleged gang members, in Orange County on a range of offenses related to drugs and weapons, officials announced Wednesday.

The gang bust nicknamed "Operation King Midas" focused on trafficking in methamphetamine and heroin. Some of the business was conducted out of a budget hotel in Santa Ana, officials said.

About 100 agents were involved in executing warrants and arrested nine of the suspects on Wednesday.

Several others were already in custody while two remain at-large.

Seven of those facing indictments are members of the Alley Boys street gang and at least four others are members of other Orange County gangs, officials allege.

The bust was a collaboration between the FBI and police agencies in Santa Ana, Anaheim and Fullerton.

"Today's cases are the latest in a long string of investigations targeting violent street gangs in which we have partnered with our state and local agencies to take violent gangsters off the streets and put them away in federal prison for as long as possible," said U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna.
