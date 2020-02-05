20 Southern California firefighters return from battling Australia bushfires

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Twenty Angeles National Forest firefighters returned to Los Angeles Wednesday after spending almost a month battling the raging wildfires in Australia.

The firefighters, who all have five to 10 years experience, volunteered to deploy on Jan. 6 to assist the Victoria Rural Fire Service, according to the USDA's Nathan Judy and Forest Service spokesman Andrew Mitchell. They received a standing ovation after arriving in Australia.

The firefighters reunited with loved ones at the Los Angeles Fire Department's Station 5 on Wednesday morning after flying into Los Angeles International Airport.

The group of volunteers said they learned a few things while Down Under.

"They made a lot of good friends and built a lot of good relationships," Chief Robert Garcia said. "They found a lot of similarities, tactics and tools. There's always local nuances in each part of the country, even here. So no big surprises, but they were pretty impressed upon how large the scope and scale of the wildfire situation is there."

Fires across southern Australia have claimed at least 33 human lives and millions of animals since September, destroyed more than 3,000 homes, and scorched more than 26.2 million acres.

City News Service contributed to this report.
