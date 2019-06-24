20 tons of illegal cannabis seized at Santa Barbara County grow

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities made a massive seizure and destruction of illegal cannabis in the Santa Barbara area.

They seized 20 tons of illegal cannabis and destroyed 350,000 cannabis plants during a four-day raid.

Detectives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Cannabis Compliance Team found the plants at an illegal grow outside the city of Buellton.

Authorities say the grow's operators fraudulently obtained state cannabis licenses.

The property owner hasn't been found.
