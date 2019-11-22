Santa Ana shooting leaves 20-year-old man dead, dog wounded; suspect at large, possibly in victim's car

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A shooting in Santa Ana on Friday morning left a 20-year-old man dead and his family's dog wounded, prompting a search for the shooter and the victim's missing car, authorities said.

The shooting occurred just south of the 22 Freeway in the 2800 block of Bristol Street around 2:30 a.m., Santa Ana police said.

Investigators said the victim's family found him dead. Residents reported hearing arguments and gunshots.

Amid the gunfire, a stray bullet was fired into the family's apartment and struck the victim's black-and-white husky, a police spokesperson said. Officers transported the wounded dog to a vet in unknown condition.

Authorities believe the suspect fled in the victim's car, a silver 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer, and are considering the shooter to be armed and dangerous. The sedan's California license plate number is 8BRF172.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.
