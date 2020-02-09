20-year-old woman missing from Whittier considered 'at risk,' LASD says

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing from Whittier.

Devin Marie Neal was last seen the 10000 block of Regatta Avenue at about noon on Feb. 5, and was possibly headed to the Monterey Park area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

According to the department, Neal is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in a tank top and blue jeans.

She was described as being "at risk," though authorities did not provide additional information regarding the circumstances.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whittierlos angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentmissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
From Pitt to '1917,' what to anticipate at Oscars
Child, man critically injured in deadly crash in Montclair
MAP: Oscars road closures in Hollywood
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
Hepatitis outbreak linked to Long Beach steakhouse
Loved ones gather at site of actor Orson Bean's death in Venice
Man accused of driving van into FL GOP voter registration tent
Show More
Texas 16-year-old shot and killed by bully, police say
3.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Barstow, USGS says
21 dead, 42 hurt after soldier opens fire at Thai mall
Robert Conrad, star of 'The Wild, Wild West,' dies at 84
Mother, daughter killed in helicopter crash mourned in OC
More TOP STORIES News