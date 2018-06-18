Hundreds gathered in Anaheim and Fullerton overnight for a "street takeover," with drivers doing dangerous stunts on the street and parking lots.The chaos, much of which was caught on camera, took place about 12:30 a.m. at Raymond and Chapman avenues in Fullerton and the 500 block of Euclid Street in Anaheim.Fullerton police said about 200 people were at both locations, most of which scattered when police arrived.Luckily, no one was injured during the stunts or in the chaos of the cars scattering.Several citations were handed out but no arrests were made, authorities said.