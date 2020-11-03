2020 presidential election

2020 Election Predictions: Who do you think will win the presidential race? Will key California props pass?

Who do you think will win the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump or Joe Biden? Will Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey keep her post, or will she he ousted by challenger former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon? Will Californians vote to pass Prop 22?

Let us know how you feel in our poll questions below.



CA ELECTION 2020: Here's how to vote and what you need to know

* Please note the polls may take some time to load.


READ MORE: Presidential campaign draws to close as Trump, Biden stop in key states



READ MORE: District attorney race in LA County is increasingly bitter



WHAT IS PROP 22? Voters to decide if app-based drivers should be classified as employees or contractors



WHAT IS PROP 25? California to vote on eliminating cash bail system



WHAT IS PROP 16? Here's how it will impact affirmative action in California

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election.

WATCH: What are my voter rights on Election Day?
Here's a look at what you need to know about your voter rights on Election Day.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Related topics:
politics donald trump vote 2020 joe biden election 2020 presidential election jackie lacey
