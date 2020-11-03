2020 election results: US Senate, House races could sway power of Republicans, Democrats

House already won? Pelosi thinks so, and reaches for more

WASHINGTON -- Senate Republicans are fighting to save their majority, a final election push against the onslaught of challengers in states once off-limits to Democrats but now hotbeds of a potential backlash to President Donald Trump and his allies on Capitol Hill.Fueling the campaigns are the Trump administration's handling of the COVID-19 crisis, shifting regional demographics and, in some areas, simply the chance to turn the page on the divisive political climate.Control of the Senate can make or break a presidency. With it, a reelected Trump could confirm his nominees and ensure a backstop against legislation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Without it, Joe Biden would face a potential wall of opposition to his agenda if the Democratic nominee won the White House.In North Carolina, for example, the match-up between GOP Sen. Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, among the most expensive in the nation, is close."At some point, you put it in the hands of voters," said Dallas Woodhouse, a former executive director of the state's Republican Party.Republican incumbents are straining for survival from New England to the Deep South, in the heartland and the West and even Alaska. Overpowered in fundraising and stuck in Washington until just last week to confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee, they are fanning out some alongside Trump for last-ditch, home-state tours to shore up votes.With the chamber now split, 53-47, three or four seats will determine Senate control, depending on which party wins the White House. The vice president breaks a tie in Senate votes.What started as a lopsided election cycle with Republicans defending 23 seats, compared with 12 for Democrats, quickly became a more stark referendum on the president as Democrats reached deeper into Trump country and put the GOP on defense.Suddenly some of the nation's better-known senators - Lindsey Graham in South Carolina, Susan Collins in Maine - faced strong reelection threats. Only two Democratic seats are being seriously contested, while at least 10 GOP-held seats are at risk."I don't see how we hold it," said Chip Felkel, a Republican strategist in South Carolina who opposes the president.Felkel added: "You'd be hard pressed to admit we don't have a Trump problem."The political landscape is quickly changing from six years ago when most of these senators last faced voters. It's a reminder of how sharp the national mood has shifted in the Trump era.Younger voters and more minorities are pushing some states toward Democrats, including in Colorado, where the parties have essentially stopped spending money for or against GOP Sen. Cory Gardner because it seems he is heading toward defeat by Democrat John Hickenlooper, a former governor.In more Republican-friendly terrain, the GOP senators must balance an appeal to Trump's most ardent supporters with outreach to voters largely in suburbs who are drifting away from the president and his tone .Tillis is struggling to gain ground in North Carolina, a presidential battleground, even after Cunningham's sex-texting scandal with an aide.Arizona could see two Democratic senators for the first time since last century if former astronaut Mark Kelly maintains his advantage over GOP Sen. Martha McSally for the seat held by the late Republican John McCain.A vivid dynamic is in Iowa, a state Trump won in 2016 but is now a toss-up as Sen. Joni Ernst struggles to fend off Democrat newcomer Theresa Greenfield. Ernst wowed Republicans with a 2014 debut ad about castrating hogs but she faced criticism after last month's debate when she stumbled over the break-even price for soybeans.In Georgia, Trump calls David Perdue his favorite senator among the many who have jockeyed to join his golf outings and receive his private phone calls. But the first-term senator faces a surge of new voters in the state and Democrat Jon Ossoff is playing hardball.Ossoff called Pedue a "crook" over the senator's stock trades during the pandemic. Perdue shot back that the Ossoff would do anything to mislead Georgians about Democrats' "radical and socialist" agenda.Democrats have tapped into what some are calling a "green wave" - a new era of fundraising - as small-dollar donations pour in from across the country from Americans expressing their political activism with their pocketbooks.Graham's challenger in South Carolina, Jamie Harrison, has raised so much money - some $100 million - that it sent the top Trump ally scrambling to take the race seriously. Graham swiftly raked in his own record haul as he led the Senate confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.Competitive races are underway in Republican strongholds of Texas, Kansas and Alaska where little known Al Gross broke state records, Democrats said, in part with viral ads introducing voters to the military-veteran-turned-doctor who once fought off a grizzly bear.Swooping in to fill the gap for Republicans is the Senate Leadership Fund, tapping deep-pocketed donors. Casino magnate Sheldon Adelson has funneled more than $60 million to help Republicans hold the Senate.Over the weekend, the fund was pouring $4.6 million to one of the rare Republican bright spots - in Michigan, where John James, a Black Republican businessman is gaining on Democratic Sen. Gary Peters."We see a potential opportunity," said Senate Leadership Fund president Steven Law.The only other state where Republicans are playing offense is Alabama, where Democratic Sen. Doug Jones pulled off a rare special election win the Trump stronghold but now wages a longshot campaign against Republican Tommy Tuberville, a former Auburn football coach."We are confident heading into the home stretch because we remain on offense is so many seats across the country," said Stewart Boss, a spokesman for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.The COVID crisis has shadowed the Senate races as Democrats linked Trump's handling of the pandemic to the GOP's repeated attempts to undo the Obama-era Affordable Care Act, particularly its insurance protections for those with preexisting medical conditions. Republicans fired back that Democrats want to keep the economy closed, hurting jobs.David Flaherty, a Colorado-based Republican pollster, said his surveys are showing that COVID will be "the most likely issue many voters will make their decisions on.""In more places in the country than not, the president is not getting good marks" on that, Flaherty said, and it's damaging Senate GOP candidates, "especially those in lockstep with the president."Several races may drag well past election night including if no candidate secures a majority, including in Georgia or Maine, where Collins was once considered among the most independent senators, is now confronting critics from the right and left.Jesse Hunt, spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee said the races are tightening in the final days."We always knew this was going to be a competitive election cycle," he said.Speaker Nancy Pelosi once predicted she'd have the 2020 House Democratic majority secured by November - of 2019.Now, days before the Nov. 3 election, she seems to have done it, and she's expanding her reach.With control of the House hardly contested, Pelosi is working to fortify Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and win extra House seats in case Congress is called on to resolve any Electoral College dispute with President Donald Trump.Pelosi said she feels so confident Democrats will keep the House this election, she's already preparing to win the next one in 2022."This year, I'm trying to win it two years in advance - by being so substantial in this election that as soon as we start into the next year, people will see our strength," Pelosi told The Associated Press in an interview."We intend to hold the House and grow our numbers," she said about the election Nov. 3, and "contribute to winning the Senate and the presidency."It's a stunning turnaround for the speaker, who just two years ago was being challenged for her job leading House Democrats. Pelosi rose as the face of party, the House impeached the president and emboldened Democrats are on the march to pick up House seats deep into Trump country.Democrats are working to reelect some 40 House freshmen elected in the 2018 midterm to win the majority, most of them from districts Trump won in 2016. They're digging deeper for additional seats in historically out-of-reach Republican strongholds including Nebraska, Indiana and even Alaska and Montana, where winners could tip the balance in an Electoral College dispute.To wrest control, Republicans need to gain some 20 seats, but even the House GOP leadership has downplayed their chances. Strategists say Trump is a drag at the top of the GOP ticket. Even though Republicans recruited more female and minority candidates to compete with Democrats in suburban swing districts, the battle for the House is something of an afterthought in the marquee contests for control of the White House and the Senate."A rising tide lifts all boats, and right now it seems a Democratic tide is rising," said Michael Steel, a Republican strategist and former top aide to House GOP leadership.Steel said it has less to with Pelosi's planning than the national political environment. "I attribute the presumed success of her efforts to keep the majority more to Trump's failures than to her stated leadership," he said.Those close to Pelosi's political operation did not always join her prediction that Democrats would handily keep control.Trump wasn't on the ballot when they picked up the majority two years ago, and freshmen are often the most vulnerable to defeat as they seek reelection, especially this class of lawmakers now having to run alongside the president in districts often off-limits to Democrats.Pelosi pushed ahead with the risky House vote to impeach the president in late 2019 over his dealings with Ukraine only to see the Senate, controlled by Republicans, vote to acquit him of the charges in a highly charged political environment early this year.When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the Capitol abruptly shuttered. Pelosi engineered a rules change to allow the House to vote by proxy and work online, but it left lawmakers largely away from Washington. Now Pelosi is holding out for a robust COVID-19 aid package with the Trump administration, another risky move, seeking a $2 trillion-plus deal Republicans don't want to give.Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill, who is the chairwoman of the party's campaign arm in the House, said she counseled the new lawmakers not to get swept up in the national political debate but "run your race like you're running for mayor" - meeting with constituents and responding to issues close to home."When we set out to do this work in 2019 we had no idea what this cycle would hold," said Lucina Guinn, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's executive director.The goal, she said, was to make the incumbents "as strong as possible" while also recruiting new candidates "to set up a big battlefield."Money helps. Pelosi is on track to be a $1 billion fundraiser for her party - an eye-popping sum during nearly two decades in leadership.This election cycle she raised $227.9 million for Democrats - most of it for the House campaign arm - but she also shoveled $4 million for Biden from an August event and sent nearly $5 million to the state parties."We are ready," Pelosi said.She said she believes Democrats would sweep if the election were today, but it's still a week out. "It doesn't keep me up from the standpoint of worrying about it," she said, "but it does get me up early to do something about it."It's another surprising turn that the Affordable Care Act, which helped cost Pelosi her House majority in the 2010 election after Democrats passed "Obamacare," is now a political calling card being used to win over Trump voters during the COVID-19 crisis.Voters have come to rely on the health care law's guarantees that those with preexisting health conditions can access insurance and parents can keep their adult children on family policies. A decade after President Barack Obama signed the ACA into law, Republicans are still trying to undo it, including in a court case heading to the Supreme Court a week after the election."Progressive ideas are actually popular, not just with progressives but also with moderate voters, with independent voters and maybe even with some Republican voters," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., a co-chair of the progressive caucus.As Pelosi, of California, becomes an even more public presence for the party, Republicans run countless campaign ads against her. But she also has a following from those celebrating her high-profile standoffs with Trump. Since the spring COVID-19 crisis, she has appeared 20 times on the Sunday morning news shows and done more than 150 national television and radio interviews, her office said."I would not miss any opportunity, on behalf of my colleagues, to make sure that there's clarity on where we're coming from on some of these issues," she said.She plans to run again for speaker, if Democrats keep control of the House: "Definitely."But that's for later. Pelosi notes experts have suggested Democrats will pick up between five and 15 House seats."Our goal originally was to hold the House," she said. "Everything we get after that will just be a further enhancement."