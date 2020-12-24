Stream the docuseries on your TV

Many of us cannot wait to say goodbye to 2020. We've struggled with the ongoing pandemic, mourned the loss of Southern California legends and witnessed social unrest.But through it all, we've shown strength, marched for change and found reasons to celebrate. This week, ABC7 is launching a new streaming docuseries called "2020: A Year Like No Other." We look at the events that shaped this year and hear from the Eyewitness News reporters and anchors that covered it all.January 2020 began with the impeachment of President Donald Trump and ended with Southern California mourning the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people when their helicopter crashed in the hills above Calabasas. Over the next few months, life continued somewhat normally - until the Coronavirus pandemic took hold in March, throwing Southern California, the United States and the world in chaos.As COVID-19 cases spread, we saw battles over restrictions and mask rules. We also saw resilience as Southern Californians found new ways to celebrate frontline workers and graduates. But it was the death of George Floyd and the unrest and demands for change that followed that really delivered a shock to the entire system.The heat of the summer brought ups and downs in the fight against COVID-19. A vaccine was on the horizon, but as the summer wore on, we saw skyrocketing case totals. Catastrophic wildfires burned up and down the state, and their smoke choked entire cities. There were some bright spots, as professional sports returned, and barriers were broken on the campaign trail.The final months of 2020 have brought staggering highs and lows. As coronavirus cases continue to shatter records, there is a light at the end of the tunnel with multiple effective vaccines. A historic election brought out more voters than ever before. And two L.A. teams won world championships.