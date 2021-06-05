Education

94-year-old woman graduates from high school after dropping out during WWII

EMBED <>More Videos

94-year-old woman graduates from Alabama high school

ALABAMA -- A proud senior citizen was among a group of graduating seniors at an Alabama high school ceremony.

Grace Lee McClure Smith took part in the pomp and circumstance with her 302 fellow grads.

However, that's where the similarity ends.

While her classmates are in their teens, Smith is 94.

She dropped out of school in 1942 when she was 16, so her husband could go fight in World War II.

79 years later, Smith returned to school to receive her honorary diploma.

Smith worked as a school bus driver for 30 years and still recognizes many of the former students she drove to school.

She has seven children, 16 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationalabamahigh schoolgraduationschoolseniorsgood newssenior citizensfeel good
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Grab your vaccine card! LA County mandate goes into effect tonight
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
LASD searching for man suspected of fatally shooting brother
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
New OC Museum of Art to offer free admission
More TOP STORIES News