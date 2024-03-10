Oscars Red Carpet 2024: See all the fashion and celebrity arrivals

LOS ANGELES -- It's Oscar Sunday and Hollywood's biggest stars are hitting the red carpet in style for the 96th Academy Awards.
Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Among the early arrivals Sunday were members of the Osage Nation, who will join Scott George to perform "Wahzhazhe" from "Killers of the Flower Moon."
But Oscar nominees like Emma Stone, Colman Domingo and Da'Vine Joy Randolph have been serving stand out looks all season long and all eyes will be on them well before they take the stage for the awards.
Da'Vine Joy Randolph arrives at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Stone has been going glam this season in gowns that shimmer and shine, Randolph's team has been embracing a "modern" take on Old Hollywood glamour for her red carpet looks.
Rihanna arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
It's Oscar Sunday! The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, an hour earlier than past years.
The Oscars are followed by an all-new episode of "Abbott Elementary."
Once all the awards have been handed out, it's time to party! Watch "On the Red Carpet: After the Awards" for a look into the most star-studded parties of the night.
On Monday, it's America's best after party! "Live With Kelly and Mark: After the Oscars" is live from the Oscars stage at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood at 9 a.m. ET.
