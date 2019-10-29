205K Southern California Edison customers remain under shutoff consideration amid wildfire threat

Over 20,000 Southern California Edison customers across the Southland went without power Monday as the utility preemptively shut off electricity and considered turning off services for 205,000 others to reduce the risk of fire.
The "public safety power shutoff" is aimed at lowering the threat of blazes erupting amid expected windy conditions, SCE said.
By 10 p.m., less than 400 customers had their power shut off, and 205,000 remained under consideration, according to the company's website.
The most widespread outages were in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, with 8,773 and 8,179 customers affected, respectively.
Areas without power as of 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28:
More than 350,000 customers in L.A., Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Kern, Mono, Madera, Inyo and Fresno counties were under consideration for power shutoffs by SoCal Edison at one point Monday.
The outages are planned as the region expects to see a high potential for fire danger, with powerful Santa Ana winds expected through Monday night.
L.A. and Ventura counties would see the biggest impact, with 56,789 and 44,937 customers potentially impacted, respectively.
Metrolink was being affected for the first time. Power that controls the signals, rail crossings and communications systems went out at multiple stations in Los Angeles and Ventura County.
Generators were brought in along the Metrolink route in Antelope Valley and Ventura County. Three trains were running 45 minutes behind schedule.
In Northern California, Pacific Gas and Electric shut off power to an estimated 2.3 million people as the massive Kincade Fire consumed large swaths of land.
A rapidly growing fire erupted along the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass Monday, prompting mandatory evacuations, destroying several homes and leaving about 900 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers without electricity.
