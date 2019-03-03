21-year-old man shot to death in Burbank

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Burbank early Saturday.Authorities said it happened around 2:36 a.m. at a home in the 4000 block of West Clark Avenue. The man was shot and taken to Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.Officers responded to the hospital after receiving reports of a shooting victim. They said the man was taken to a local trauma center, but succumbed to his injuries.No suspect information was provided.Authorities said the victim's identity would not be released at this time.Anyone with more information is urged to call Burbank police or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.