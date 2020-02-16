Wrong-way driver killed in head-on collision on 210 Freeway in Monrovia

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A person was killed Sunday morning in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on the 210 Freeway in Monrovia, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 4:40 a.m. east of Huntington Drive, the CHP said.

Witnesses reported a vehicle speeding westbound in the eastbound carpool lanes. The vehicle was later described as a Chevy Cruze, the CHP said.

The Chevy Cruze then crashed head-on with a sedan, causing one of the vehicles to overturn.

The wrong-way driver was killed in the crash, and the driver of the sedan was hospitalized with major injuries, officials said.

A SigAlert was issued at 5:05 a.m., closing multiple lanes - as well as the Huntington Drive onramp - for several hours. Traffic was backed up about a mile to the Huntington Drive exit.

All lanes reopened shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Several hours before the Monrovia crash, a wrong-way driver collided head-on with another vehicle in a deadly, separate crash on the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
monrovialos angeles countycar crashcar accidentfatal crashwrong wayfreeway
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News