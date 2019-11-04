Overturned big rig shuts causes traffic snarl on westbound 210 Freeway in Claremont

By ABC7.com staff
CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- An overturned big rig shut down freeway lanes on the westbound 210 Freeway Monday morning.

All but the left hand lane were closed at Town Avenue in Claremont. Air7 HD captured what appeared to be an Amazon Prime truck on its side.

The traffic back up could be seen out of Rancho Cucagmonga.

Alternate route for drivers were Base Line Road or Foothill Boulevard to the south of the freeway.

Lane closures were expected to last until 8 a.m.

