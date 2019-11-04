Man injured in possible road-rage shooting on 210 Freeway in Irwindale

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was injured after his car was shot at during a possible road rage incident on the 210 Freeway.The shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. Sunday. A suspect in a dark SUV shot at a white Honda Civic near the connector to the 605 Freeway in Irwindale, according to the California Highway Patrol.The incident may have started in the Pasadena area and went on for several miles.The driver who was shot at was able to get away and suffered a minor injury.A Sigalert was issued was issued for 3 hours in Irwindale while authorities investigated. A bullet shell casing was located on the freeway.The suspect continued southbound on the 605 Freeway and remains outstanding.