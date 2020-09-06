El Dorado Fire scorches 2,159 acres at 5 percent containment in San Bernardino National Forest near Yucaipa; evacuations in place

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6411042" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A brush fire fire broke out near Yucaipa and quickly exploded to 2,159 acres, prompting officials to issue evacuation orders.

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire that quickly exploded to 2,159 acres on Saturday continued to blacken land near near Yucaipa Sunday, triggering mandatory evacuation orders.The so-called El Dorado Fire erupted before 10:30 a.m. in the 37000 block of Oak Glen Road, according to San Bernardino National Forest officials.Just over an hour later, Cal Fire issued an evacuation order for the community of Oak Glen. The evacuation area included Oak Glen Road through to Wildwood Canyon Rd. Shortly before 1:30 p.m., evacuation orders were expanded to include Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls and the eastern portion of Yucaipa.Additional evacuation orders were later issued for Yucaipa residents east of Jefferson Street from Oak Glen Road to Yucaipa Ridge. The Red Cross set up an evacuation center at the Yucapia Community Center.As of Sunday morning, the blaze remained at 5% containment. Cal Fire, said the fire scorched at least 1.5 square miles and was burning at a "moderate to dangerous" rate of spread.A portion of the San Gorgonio Wilderness was closed, and hikers were urged to leave.Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft were seen dropping water and Phos-Chek on the flames. Firefighters from multiple agencies were toiling amid a heat wave that brought triple-digit temperatures to the area."These areas are known for wind-shifts, which changes the fire dynamic," said CAL FIRE Capt. Thomas Shoots. "(It) can push the fire back on you when otherwise you'd be totally okay. A lot of interesting dynamics here. You top that off with the extreme terrain that we're dealing with here ... it's pretty extreme."No injuries were reported. Officials did not immediately release details on structural damage.A massive column of smoke that rose above the flames was visible for miles, and many residents of distant cities posted photos and videos of it on social media.CAL FIRE said nearly 12,500 firefighters were battling 22 major fires in the state. Despite the heat, firefighters were able to contain two major fires in coastal Monterey County.California has seen 900 wildfires since Aug. 15, many of them started by an intense series of thousands of lightning strikes. The blazes have burned more than 1.5 million acres (2,343 square miles). There have been eight fire deaths and nearly 3,300 structures destroyed.The heat wave was expected to spread triple-digit temperatures over much of California through Monday. Officials urged people to conserve electricity to ease the strain on the state's power grid.The cause of the fire is unknown.