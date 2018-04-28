RALEIGH, N.C. --A woman decided to fight back during an attempted robbery in Raleigh, North Carolina, by shooting the man who was trying to rob her.
According to police, a 28-year-old man attempted to rob a woman in front of a bar on Thursday.
WTVD-TV reports, the 23-year-old fired her weapon to keep the man from attacking her. He was later identified as Jonathan Tyrone Peace.
He sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest.
The woman stayed on scene until police arrived.
"So I went down there and talked to the young lady. I asked her was she all right," said witness Lavern Robinson. "She said yes. She said she was walking down the street, he came up and approached her. They started a conversation, and he grabbed the pocketbook and somehow - ain't no somehow - she shot him."
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Peace with common law robbery.