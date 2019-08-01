24,000 baby sleepers sold at Target, Kmart recalled over fears children could suffocate

Nearly 24,000 baby sleepers have been recalled over fears that infants could roll over and suffocate themselves.

The recall comes months after Fisher-Price recalled 4.7 million infant sleepers over the same concern.

No injuries have been reported. However, similar style sleepers have been linked to deaths after infants rolled over onto their backs while unrestrained.

The products impacted are the Dorel Juvenile Group's Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet and Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Rock Bassinet.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said parents should stop using the products and call the company at (877) 657-9546 for a refund.

Both were sold for $60 at Target, Kmart and other stores nationwide from November 2014 to February 2017.

The AP contributed to this post.

Disney is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
babydisneyrecallinfant deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 arrested after fight breaks out in Huntington Beach
Navy F/A-18E fighter jet crashes in Inyo County
Democrats' divisions test Biden's front-runner strength
Young Torrance siblings battling brain cancer mark end of treatment
Video captures mountain lion in backyard of Tarzana home
Brian Banks biopic comes to Long Beach theater
'Smiling' attacker sentenced in assaults on Oxnard elderly woman, man
Show More
Internet-linked cars vulnerable to hackers, group says
Search for kidnapped Monrovia woman focuses on Mount Baldy
Good Samaritan helps stop attack on woman along Irvine trail
SoCal's dozen most wanted: FBI seeks public's help
Riverside police: 2 girls possibly abducted by mom's boyfriend
More TOP STORIES News