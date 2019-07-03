Cancun mass abduction: 25 abducted call center workers rescued in Cancun, police say

(Shutterstock)

MEXICO CITY -- The police chief for Mexico's Quintana Roo state said Wednesday that 25 employees abducted from a call center in Cancun were rescued.

The Quintana Roo state prosecutor's office had said earlier that officials were searching for at least 27 employees abducted from a call center. The reason for the discrepancy in the number was not immediately clear.

Chief Alberto Capella said via Twitter that prosecutors would provide more details later.

The prosecutor's office earlier said unidentified men arrived at the call center Tuesday night in an area distant from the hotel zone and drove off with the victims in two vans.

There were no reports that the suspects were armed or violent.

The prosecutor's office said it was looking into the possibility that the abduction stemmed from a business dispute between two partners in the business that sold vacation services.

Asked Wednesday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said it appeared to be a dispute between two groups.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicocrimeabductionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News