25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Three suspects are wanted in connection with a home invasion in Garden Grove that left a 25-year-old man dead early Monday morning.Three masked men with guns broke into a home in the 9000 block of La Grand Avenue around 4 a.m., Garden Grove police say.The victim was sleeping next to his girlfriend when he was woken up by the suspects, according to police."They were asking for drug money and for drugs," said Lt. Carl Whitney with Garden Grove police. "There was some type of altercation between our victim and the suspects. Shots were fired."The victim was shot and killed in the driveway.Friends and family members describe the victim as a good kid though he may have been involved in drugs.The suspects fled in a dark colored vehicle, authorities say.One resident said she was concerned about an incident like this occurring."In and out, in and out. People pick up something, go, pick up something, go...all the time," she said.Police sought to assure the public that this was not a random attack."This house was specifically targeted," Whitney said. "The victim was specifically targeted by the suspects. This was not a random robbery in Garden Grove."