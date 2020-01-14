17 elementary students treated after plane dumps fuel near schools while approaching LAX

By ABC7.com staff
CUDAHY, Calf. (KABC) -- Fire crews treated 17 children and 9 adults after a plane dumped jet fuel near Cudahy and South Los Angeles elementary schools, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Numerous children reported skin irritation and a noxious smell at the schools Tuesday shortly after noon.

Crews responded to the hazmat call at 93rd Street and Park Avenue elementary schools.

No one was transported to a hospital and no evacuation orders were issued for the surrounding areas.

A Delta Airlines flight had to return to Los Angeles International Airport shortly after takeoff and was dumping fuel on its return.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
