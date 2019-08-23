27 people injured after train derailment in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Police and firefighters in Sacramento are responding to a derailment involving the city's light rail train.

There were 27 people injured, 13 of them were transported to local area hospitals. All others were treated on scene and released.

This happened at Roseville Road and Marconi Avenue-- that's in northeast Sacramento.

A triage has been set up to treat the patients.

Service is disrupted in the area.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
train derailmenttrainscalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Co-worker arrested in fatal Cal State Fullerton stabbing
Ontario mother under arrest for death of her 2 daughters
First self-cleaning restrooms in LA unveiled
Mall thieves got locked into sunglass store by employees
Suspect dead after police chase, officer-involved shooting in Westminster
No threat found after report of suspicious items near LA Coliseum
4 people shot, wounded in downtown LA, suspect outstanding
Show More
80 charged, including 11 in SoCal, in 'massive' cyberfraud conspiracy
D23 2019 Expo: What to know about ultimate Disney fan event
Massive 26-pound cat 'BeeJay' looking for forever home
Celso Piña, renowned Mexican singer, dies at 66
5.0 earthquake strikes Inyo County, USGS says
More TOP STORIES News