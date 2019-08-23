SACRAMENTO -- Police and firefighters in Sacramento are responding to a derailment involving the city's light rail train.
There were 27 people injured, 13 of them were transported to local area hospitals. All others were treated on scene and released.
This happened at Roseville Road and Marconi Avenue-- that's in northeast Sacramento.
A triage has been set up to treat the patients.
Service is disrupted in the area.
Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
27 people injured after train derailment in Sacramento
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More