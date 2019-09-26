LOS ANGELES -- A second person was arrested this week in connection with the death of hip-hop star Mac Miller, who was found dead in his Studio City home at the age of 26 last year.
The Arizona man was arrested on drug chargers. Police said the arrest was the result of the investigation into Miller's death, but did not specify why.
Earlier this month, federal prosecutors announced charges against a Hollywood Hills man. Cameron James Pettit, 28, was arrested following a criminal complaint filed Aug. 30 that charges him with one count of distribution of a controlled substance.
According to the affidavit, Pettit and others distributed narcotics to Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick. Prosecutors say Pettit sold 30 milligram oxycodone pills, as well as cocaine and Xanax, to McCormick on Sept. 5, 2018. Instead of supplying "genuine" oxycodone, investigators say Pettit sold McCormick counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl - a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin.
McCormick was found unresponsive Sept. 7, 2018 at his home in the 11600 block of Valleycrest Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner later determined the hip-hop artist died of mixed drug toxicity involving fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.
If convicted of the drug trafficking charge, Pettit would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. He is scheduled to appear in court again in October.
An investigation is ongoing.
Mac Miller death: 2nd arrest made in connection to death of platinum hip-hop star
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News