2nd Santa Ana teen dies following rollover crash in Tustin

EMBED </>More Videos

A second teenager has died following a crash in Tustin on Friday that killed another teen and injured five other people.

By and ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A second teenager has died following a crash in Tustin on Friday that killed another teen and injured five other people.

Coroner documents show 17-year-old Jason Anguiano, of Santa Ana, died Sunday night.

Anguiano was a passenger in an Infiniti M37 sedan that crashed in the 16000 block of Legacy Road.

Passenger Pedro Fuentes, also 17 years old, died at the scene. Four other teens and a 20-year-old woman were also injured.

EMBED More News Videos

Family and authorities say the victim is Santa Ana resident Pedro Fuentes, who also goes by the name Peter.



Police said the Infiniti was speeding when the driver lost control. The car flipped on its side before crashing into a box truck.

Authorities believe at least two people did not have seat belts.

Jonathan Swanson, the principal at Century High School in Santa Ana, confirmed that both Anguiano and Fuentes were students at the campus, as well as some of the other victims.

He said the loss hit the community hard.

"I don't know that there's any one thing you can tell students to help cope with this tragedy. We will have a full team of crisis response counselors here. The district has been great in supporting that," he said.

Holding flowers and wearing white, scores of somber students gathered at the campus on Monday for the first time since the two fellow classmates were killed.

One student who was friends with Anguiano and Fuentes said they were both happy, friendly and well-liked.

Friends and classmates observed a moment of silence in the victims' memory at the start of school. They plan to decorate their desks and favorite meeting spots.

"We have lunch table where they used to sit, and we're going to place some flowers and teddy bears on their table so they can know that we're here for them no matter what happens," said student Angel Alcala.

The Fuentes family put together a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/rip-peter-fuentes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashtraffic fatalitiesrollover crashteen killedTustinOrange CountySanta Ana
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
17-year-old boy killed in Tustin rollover crash identified
Teen boy killed, 6 injured in Tustin rollover crash
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News