Lancaster cashier murder: 2nd suspect turns self in after veteran's killing

A second suspect is behind bars, suspected of gunning down a Marine Corps veteran who worked as a convenience store clerk in Lancaster. (KABC)

A second suspect is behind bars, suspected of gunning down a Marine Corps veteran who worked as a convenience store clerk in Lancaster.

Deonta Johnson, 21, turned himself in on April 27 for the February murder of John Ruh.

The 61-year-old was confronted by two people who barged into the business to rob it. That's when one of the suspects fatally shot Ruh. Detectives described the incident as a crime of opportunity.

Police believe Johnson and a juvenile suspect were the ones who entered the store on Division Street and fatally shot Ruh.

Johnson was being held on $3,040,000 bail.
