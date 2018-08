A second suspect is behind bars, suspected of gunning down a Marine Corps veteran who worked as a convenience store clerk in Lancaster.Deonta Johnson, 21, turned himself in on April 27 for the February murder of John Ruh.The 61-year-old was confronted by two people who barged into the business to rob it. That's when one of the suspects fatally shot Ruh . Detectives described the incident as a crime of opportunity.Police believe Johnson and a juvenile suspect were the ones who entered the store on Division Street and fatally shot Ruh.Johnson was being held on $3,040,000 bail.