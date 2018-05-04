LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A second suspect is behind bars, suspected of gunning down a Marine Corps veteran who worked as a convenience store clerk in Lancaster.
Deonta Johnson, 21, turned himself in on April 27 for the February murder of John Ruh.
The 61-year-old was confronted by two people who barged into the business to rob it. That's when one of the suspects fatally shot Ruh. Detectives described the incident as a crime of opportunity.
Police believe Johnson and a juvenile suspect were the ones who entered the store on Division Street and fatally shot Ruh.
Johnson was being held on $3,040,000 bail.