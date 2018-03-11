2nd victim dies in Valley Glen shooting; killer sought

EMBED </>More Videos

A second victim has died following a shooting in Valley Glen that killed one other man over the weekend. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
VALLEY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A second victim has died following a shooting in Valley Glen that killed one other man over the weekend.

Two Armenian men, one in his 50s and the other in his 40s, were shot after a suspect walked up to a wrought iron gate and opened fire through it.

The shooting happened in the 6700 block of Greenbush Avenue Saturday night, and police are on the hunt for a suspect.

Investigators said one victim died at the scene, and the second victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting, but investigators say it does not appear to be gang related.

A detailed description of the shooter was not released, only that it was a male in a gray or black hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.

In late October in the same area, a 73-year-old man was murdered in his front yard.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootinginvestigationLos AngelesLos Angeles CountySan Fernando ValleyValley Glen
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News