2nd victim dies in Valley Glen shooting; killer sought

VALLEY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A second victim has died following a shooting in Valley Glen that killed one other man over the weekend.
Two Armenian men, one in his 50s and the other in his 40s, were shot after a suspect walked up to a wrought iron gate and opened fire through it.
The shooting happened in the 6700 block of Greenbush Avenue Saturday night, and police are on the hunt for a suspect.
Investigators said one victim died at the scene, and the second victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.
There is no word on what led up to the shooting, but investigators say it does not appear to be gang related.
A detailed description of the shooter was not released, only that it was a male in a gray or black hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.
In late October in the same area, a 73-year-old man was murdered in his front yard.