2nd victim dies in Valley Glen shooting; killer sought

A second victim has died following a shooting in Valley Glen that killed one other man over the weekend.Two Armenian men, one in his 50s and the other in his 40s, were shot after a suspect walked up to a wrought iron gate and opened fire through it.The shooting happened in the 6700 block of Greenbush Avenue Saturday night , and police are on the hunt for a suspect.Investigators said one victim died at the scene, and the second victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.There is no word on what led up to the shooting, but investigators say it does not appear to be gang related.A detailed description of the shooter was not released, only that it was a male in a gray or black hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.In late October in the same area, a 73-year-old man was murdered in his front yard.