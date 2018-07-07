A small brush fire that broke out in Lincoln Heights amid hot and dry conditions late Friday night was knocked down within two hours.The 3.5-acre fire was reported around 10 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Mission Road. The blaze, dubbed the Broadway Fire, was declared a knockdown at 11:30 p.m., according to Amy Bastman of the Los Angeles Fire Department.Authorities said the fire was fueled by light brush and mostly driven by the rugged terrain. No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported.The cause of the fire was unknown.